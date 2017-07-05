Trump's second foreign trip includes G20, meeting with Putin

By Jeanette Torres

The White House(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump embarks for Europe Wednesday to visit a key NATO ally and attend the G20 summit on the second foreign trip of his presidency.

Trump will first head to Warsaw, Poland, where he’s expected to deliver a speech.

Trump then arrives in Germany for the two-day G-20 summit. There, he will have a marathon of meetings with various world leaders focused on trade, energy and military cooperation.

Trump ends his week with a highly-anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

