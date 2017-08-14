Trump's attorney general says 'evil' Charlottesville car-ramming fits domestic terror definition

By TJH

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the incident of a man ramming his car into a crowd of demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, that left a young woman dead and sent 19 people to hospitals “does meet the definition of domestic terrorism” in U.S. law.

“It does meet the definition of domestic terrorism in our statute,” Sessions said on ABC News’ “Good Morning America” today. “We are pursuing it in the [Department of Justice] in every way that we can make a case.”

“You can be sure we will charge and advance the investigation towards the most serious charges that can be brought because this is unequivocally an unacceptable evil attack,” he said.

The car-ramming incident occurred shortly after authorities in Charlottesville called off a planned white nationalist rally and ordered crowds to disperse following violent clashes between rallygoers and counterprotesters.

Heather Heyer, 32, who was with a group protesting against the white nationalist gathering, was killed when the car plowed into the crowd.

A 20-year-old Ohio man, James Alex Fields Jr., was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the incident.

