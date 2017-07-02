Trump tweets video of him attacking CNN logo

By TJH

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump took his feud with the media to a new level Sunday morning, tweeting out an edited video that shows him body-slamming a person with the CNN logo superimposed on his head at a wrestling match.

The video is from a 2007 World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) event where Trump body-slammed and repeatedly punched WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

The tweet comes just days after his Twitter attack on “Morning Joe” hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough drew bipartisan condemnation, and just over two weeks after the president called for national unity in the wake of a shooting targeting GOP congressmen, which initially left Rep. Steve Scalise in critical condition.

Asked Thursday about whether the president’s heated rhetoric on Twitter contributes to creating a violent atmosphere, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president has never suggested the use of violence. She defended his actions as self-defense.

“The president in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, quite the contrary. And he was simply pushing back and defending himself,” Sanders said Thursday.

CNN’s Senior Media Correspondent Brian Stelter posted a statement from CNN on Sunday morning, which said the president’s behavior is “far below the dignity of his office.”

CNN statement responding to the president: “We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.” pic.twitter.com/Gn1YRA2DRG — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 2, 2017

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was quick to respond on Twitter Sunday morning, calling for a rejection of bullying of the press.

Violence & violent imagery to bully the press must be rejected. This #July4th, celebrate freedom of the press, guardians to our democracy — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) July 2, 2017

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Politics