Trump touts his base as 'getting stronger,' though polls show a weakening

By TJH

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump in a series of tweets touted his base as getting “bigger and stronger than ever,” an apparent response to recent poll numbers showing a drop in his approval rating among his core supporters.

“The Trump base is far bigger & stronger than ever before (despite some phony Fake News polling). Look at rallies in Penn, Iowa, Ohio, and West Virginia. The fact is the Fake News Russian collusion story, record Stock Market, border security, military strength, jobs, Supreme Court pick, economic enthusiasm, deregulation & so much more have driven the Trump base even closer together. Will never change!” he wrote in three tweets.

The Trump base is far bigger & stronger than ever before (despite some phony Fake News polling). Look at rallies in Penn, Iowa, Ohio……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

…and West Virginia. The fact is the Fake News Russian collusion story, record Stock Market, border security, military strength, jobs….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

… Supreme Court pick, economic enthusiasm, deregulation & so much more have driven the Trump base even closer together. Will never change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

“Hard to believe that with 24/7 #Fake News on CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, NYTIMES & WAPO, the Trump base is getting stronger!” he wrote in another.

Hard to believe that with 24/7 #Fake News on CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, NYTIMES & WAPO, the Trump base is getting stronger! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

The president did not directly mention the latest polling in his tweets.

Quinnipiac University released a poll on Aug. 2 that showed Trump reaching a new low point in his approval numbers, with 61 percent of Americans disapproving of the job he is doing compared to 33 percent approving. That is down from Quinnipiac’s June 29 survey, which showed the president with 55 percent disapproval and 40 percent approval.

The organization said that the latest numbers marked Trump’s “lowest approval and highest disapproval number since he was inaugurated.”

The new poll also showed a drop in the approval rating among groups that form the president’s base — Republicans and whites who are not college graduates.

Republicans’ approval of Trump is still high at 76 percent in the latest numbers but that is down from 81 percent in January. Similarly, among non-college whites, the president’s approval rating fell from 52 percent in January to 43 percent this month.

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway acknowledged the dip during an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday and said it reflects that Trump’s supporters want him to focus on his agenda.

“I would note, too, in some of the polling, which of course I scour daily on behalf of the president, his approval rating among Republicans and conservatives and Trump voters is down slightly. It needs to go up,” Conway said. “They are telling him ‘just enact your program. Don’t worry about a Congress that isn’t supporting legislation to get big ticket items done. And don’t worry about all the distractions and diversions and discouragement that others, who are trying to throw logs in your path, are throwing your way.'”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Politics