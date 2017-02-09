Trump Suggests Gorsuch's Criticism of Him Misrepresented

By Jeanette Torres

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Trump on Thursday suggested that his Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, had been misrepresented in regard to the judge’s comments describing the president’s view of the judiciary as “demoralizing” and “disheartening,” despite a spokesman for Gorsuch having earlier confirmed the remarks.

In an early-morning tweet, Trump lambasted Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who had on Wednesday reported Gorsuch’s private remarks expressing concern over Trump’s recent attacks on the judiciary.

Sen.Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie),now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Trump has on several occasions castigated a judge who ordered against the president’s executive order on immigration and refugees, and also questioned whether a separate three-panel court hearing an appeal about the case was acting politically.

