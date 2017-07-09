Trump stopping to pick up Marine's hat blown away by wind is president's latest viral moment

By Suzie Liu

The White House(WASHINGTON) — The latest President Trump moment lighting up Twitter isn’t a social gaffe or an awkward moment with another world leader.

Instead, it is a video of the president retrieving a Marine’s hat that is blown off the service member’s head as he guards Marine One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where the president arrived Saturday on Air Force One after attending the G-20 summit in Germany.

As Trump approaches Marine One, he bends down to pick up the hat and places it back on the Marine’s head and pats him on his arm.

But the wind immediately blows the hat away again, prompting the president to chase the hat down. As Trump boards Marine One, he gives the hat to another military official, who places it on the Marine’s head.





Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Politics