Trump says transgender people won't be allowed to serve in the US military 'in any capacity'

The White House(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday morning that after consulting with his generals and military experts, transgender people will not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military “in any capacity.”

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

