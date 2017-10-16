Trump says his relationship with McConnell is 'outstanding'

By KT

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — The relationship between President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is “outstanding,” the president said Monday, refuting reports of the growing frustrations between the two powerful Republicans.

Speaking at an impromptu appearance with McConnell, R-Ky. at the White House Rose Garden, Trump discussed his administration’s current efforts at tax reform before suddenly pivoting to describe his rapport with the senator.

“My relationship with this gentleman is outstanding [and] has been outstanding.” Trump said.

McConnell later echoed Trump’s sentiment, and directly pushed back upon the rumors of discord among the pair.

“I think what the president and I would both like to say to you today, contrary to what some of you may have reported, we are together totally on this agenda to move America forward,” he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Politics