Trump says he won't attend White House Correspondents Dinner

By Kelly Terez

Ida Mae Astute/ABC(WASHINGTON) — President Trump will not attend this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner, he announced on Twitter Saturday.

“Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!” the commander-in-chief added.

I will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

