Trump retweets, then deletes, image of a cartoon train hitting CNN figure

By TJH

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — After engaging in a contentious exchange Monday with a television reporter at the White House, President Donald Trump retweeted an animated image from his Twitter account Tuesday morning that showed a train with his name on the side hitting a person covered by the logo of cable news network CNN.

“Fake news can’t stop the Trump train,” the image’s caption reads.

The president has since deleted the tweet and the White House told ABC News the president had inadvertently retweeted the image.

President Trump also retweeted this tweet that appears to show a “Trump Train” running over a CNN reporter pic.twitter.com/dBwU0I3fEX — JessicaSimeone (@JessicaSimeone) August 15, 2017

A CNN reporter on Monday asked the president why he was not holding a news conference as he had teased last Friday.

Trump fired back that he had already held a news conference by issuing a statement on a presidential memorandum he signed. He did not, however, take questions from the press.

“You’re fake news,” Trump told the CNN reporter.

Just last month, the president shared from his personal Twitter account an edited WWE video that showed Trump body-slamming a person with the CNN logo superimposed over his head.

The timing of Trump’s tweet comes after he called for unity, love and respect following the deadly Charlottesville protests over the weekend. A woman was killed after being struck by a car that drove into a crowd of pedestrians in the Virginia city.

Almost seven months into his presidency, Trump’s public denunciations of “fake news” — a phrase he utilized to push back against damaging reports during his presidential campaign — have continued in earnest.

In February, he notably tweeted that a number of television networks and The New York Times were “the enemy of the American People!” (Disclosure: ABC News was one of the networks cited by Trump.)

The president’s re-election campaign announced a new ad on Sunday that it said exposes the president’s “enemies.” The ad featured a number of cable and network news anchors and reporters.

