Trump praises church choir's 'Make America Great Again' song

By Jeanette Torres

Ida Mae Astute/ABC(NEW YORK) — President Trump started Independence Day with a tweet featuring a church choir’s singing its rendition of “Make America Great Again.”

The song by First Baptist Church in Dallas premiered Saturday night during its “Celebrate Freedom Rally,” and was written by the church’s former minister of music Gary Moore.

It was performed about half-an-hour into the nearly two-hour concert. Cue the video below to the 34-minute mark to hear the song:

The text of the song goes as follows:

Make America great again

Make America great again

Lift the torch of freedom all across the land

Step into the future joining hand in hand

And make America great again

Yes make America great again.

Americans from ev’ry corner of this blessed land

Come together with one voice

Help us take a stand

Following the vision to make her proud and grand

And make America great again

Make America great again

Like the mighty eagle that is rising on the wind

Soaring t’ward our destiny

Hearts and voices blend

With a mighty melody oh let the song begin

And make America great again

Make America great again

Each and every state

Make America great again

Make America great again

