Trump official doesn't answer whether president accepted Putin's denial of election meddling

By Suzie Liu

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin declined to say if President Trump accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s denial of election interference during the two leaders’ face-to-face meeting at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Asked by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanoupolos if the president accepted the Russian leader’s denial, Mnuchin said, “Why would President Trump broadcast exactly what he said in the meeting? Strategically that makes no sense.”

Mnuchin said Trump handled his meeting with the Russian president “brilliantly.”

“He’s made it very clear how he feels,” Mnuchin said on ABC News’ This Week Sunday, adding that Trump “made it very clear that he addressed” alleged interference in the presidential election. “And there was significant substance.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Politics