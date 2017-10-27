Trump greets Oval Office trick-or-treaters: 'I can't believe the media produced such beautiful children'

By KT

Drew Angerer/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Friday greeted the children of White House press corps members after press secretary Sarah Sanders invited them to bring their kids for a “trick-or-treat” event at the White House, including a surprise trip to the Oval Office.

“I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children,” Trump said as he was met by some of the costumed youngsters. “How the media did this, I don’t know.”

The president chatted with a few of the children gathered around the Resolute Desk for about five minutes, discussing their Halloween costumes with them, including commenting on one’s purple hair and another’s “scary outfit.”

He then handed out Hershey chocolate Kisses and said to the trick-or-treaters: “Well, you have no weight problems. That’s good news.”

About 10 kids, whom Trump praised as “beautiful” and “wonderful,” gathered around the desk in costume.

“Are you going to grow up and be like your parents?” the president asked at one point. “Don’t answer that. It can only get me in trouble. You have wonderful parents, right?”

