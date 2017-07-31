Trump denies there is 'WH chaos' as new chief of staff sworn in

By TJH

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — There’s a new chief of staff in town.

Retired Gen. John Kelly was sworn in Monday as President Trump’s most senior staffer in the White House.

Kelly, who replaces Reince Priebus, left his post as secretary of homeland security to assume his new White House role.

Some are pointing to the recent staff shakeups as a sign of turmoil in the Trump administration.

Sean Spicer resigned as press secretary earlier this month after Anthony Scaramucci was brought on as White House communications director. Trump has also publicly criticized his Attorney General Jeff Sessions while reportedly discussing whether to replace him in private.

In a tweet that could be seen as a retort to critics, Trump wrote this morning, “No WH chaos!”

At Kelly’s swearing-in ceremony, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, “[Kelly] will do a spectacular job, I have no doubt, as chief of staff. What he’s done in terms of homeland security is record shattering.”

He added, “I want to congratulate you on having done a fantastic job, general, and we look forward to – if it’s possible – an even better job as chief of staff.”

Kelly, 67, is a retired Marine four-star general and former head of U.S. Southern Command.

After the swearing ceremony, he joined a Cabinet meeting at the White House, where the president continued praising his new chief of staff.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Politics