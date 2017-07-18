Trump blames Democrats for health care bill collapse

By Jeanette Torres

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is pointing the finger at Democrats after Monday night’s collapse of Republicans’ Senate health care bill.

“We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans. Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return!” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell conceded Monday night that the GOP’s effort to repeal and immediately replace the Affordable Care Act “will not be successful.”

There is too little support for the Senate health care bill to come to the floor for debate after two more Republican senators, Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas, came out against the bill.

