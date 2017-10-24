Trump attorney Michael Cohen scheduled to meet with House Russia investigators

By KT

Mark Wilson/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Longtime Trump attorney Michael Cohen will appear on Capitol Hill Tuesday for a closed-door interview with the House Intelligence Committee, sources tell ABC News.

Cohen, who has served as Trump’s personal attorney for years, is of interest to investigators for his role in confidential negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow in 2015 and 2016, at the height of the presidential campaign.

The Trump Organization seriously considered the Moscow building proposal but eventually abandoned the plan and did not pursue it, Cohen told ABC News in August.

Cohen’s lawyer declined to comment on his scheduled appearance.

An aide to Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, who is leading the House Russia probe, did not respond to a request for comment, while a spokesman for Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the panel’s top Democrat, declined to comment.

The Senate Intelligence Committee postponed a scheduled interview with Cohen in September after he released a statement to reporters ahead of the closed-door meeting. Senate investigators invited Cohen to appear at an open hearing on Oct. 25, but that has also been postponed.

In his statement released ahead of that September meeting, Cohen forcefully denied knowledge of any Russian efforts to influence the election.

“Given my own proximity to the president of the United States as a candidate, let me also say that I never saw anything — not a hint of anything — that demonstrated his involvement in Russian interference in our election or any form of Russian collusion,” he said of Trump.

House investigators are also scheduled to question Trump campaign digital director Brad Parscale Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Politics