By Jeanette Torres

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked those challenging his travel ban, saying even a “bad high school student” would understand the “simple” order.

Trump called the order “perfectly written” as he read it aloud to members of the Major County Sheriffs’ Association and the Major Cities Chiefs Association at their Winter Conference in Washington, D.C.

