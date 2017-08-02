Trump aims to cut legal immigration with new legislation

By Suzie Liu

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — President Trump is introducing new legislation with Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, and David Perdue, R-Georgia, Wednesday aimed at cutting legal immigration into the United States, a White House official confirmed.

The effort, following his campaign pledge to reform the country’s immigration system, expands on a bill introduced by the senators in February to cut the number of legal immigrants into the U.S. by 50 percent over 10 years. That bill would eliminate diversity lottery visas and limit the number of refugees offered permanent residency in the United States every year.

Supporters of the proposal said it would help low-skilled American workers forced to compete with immigrants for work. Some Republicans and business groups have criticized the measure, which hasn’t been taken up in the Senate.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, more than 1 million immigrants gained permanent residence in the United States in 2015.

President Trump, along with Cotton and Perdue, will make the announcement Wednesday morning at the White House.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Politics