Trump Agrees With Putin's Assessment of Hillary Clinton's Loss

By Louis Milman

Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — President-elect Donald Trump agreed with Vladimir Putin’s assessment of the Hillary Clinton’s loss in the 2016 presidential election in a Friday night tweet.

The Russian president said Democrats were “losing on all fronts and looking elsewhere for things to blame” and said that the loss “degrades their own dignity,” according to the Washington Post.

“Outstanding figures in American history from the ranks of the Democratic Party would likely be turning in their graves. Roosevelt certainly would be,” Putin told a group of journalists in Moscow, according to the paper.

Vladimir Putin said today about Hillary and Dems: “In my opinion, it is humiliating. One must be able to lose with dignity.” So true! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2016

Trump recently had his win over Clinton made official after more than 270 members of the Electoral College voted for him, but Clinton won the popular vote by nearly three million ballots.

Despite appearing to strike a conciliatory tone in the wake of the election, Trump has appeared defensive about the results on multiple occasions afterwards.

Campaigning to win the Electoral College is much more difficult & sophisticated than the popular vote. Hillary focused on the wrong states! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2016

If the election were based on total popular vote I would have campaigned in N.Y. Florida and California and won even bigger and more easily — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2016

It would have been much easier for me to win the so-called popular vote than the Electoral College in that I would only campaign in 3 or 4– — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

He also made the unsubstantiated claim that “millions” of people had voted illegally in the election and blamed his popular vote loss on that.

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

Trump has praised Putin’s leadership on a number of occasions, including saying in a town hall during the campaign “he’s been a leader. Far more than our president has been a leader.”

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Politics