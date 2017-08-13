Trump adviser on Charlottesville: Any attack to incite fear is 'terrorism’

By Suzie Liu

ABC News(NEW YORK) — President Trump’s national security adviser appeared to go further than the president by suggesting that the car-ramming in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left a woman dead Saturday may be domestic terrorism.

Gen. H.R. McMaster was asked by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on ABC News’ This Week on Sunday whether the car-ramming following a white nationalist gathering in the Virginia city was domestic terrorism.

“Anytime that you commit an attack against people to incite fear, it meets the definition of terrorism,” McMaster said.

The retired general didn’t definitively label the act as terrorism, however. He said the allegation that the man now in police custody deliberately drove into a crowd of demonstrators in Charlottesville is “criminal.”

“What you see here is a criminal act. A criminal act that may be motivated by this hatred and bigotry,” he said.

