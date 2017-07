By Louis Milman

dibrova/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Mark Corallo, the spokesperson for President Donald Trump’s legal team working on the Russia probe has resigned, ABC News has learned.

Corallo has tendered his resignation, just one day after the president discussed the Russia probe in a wide-ranging interview with the New York Times.

Corallo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

