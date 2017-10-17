Senators reach deal to continue Obamacare insurance subsidy payments

By KT

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — Less than a week after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to halt government payments that subsidize insurance plans for low-income Americans, Senate leaders agreed “in principle” to a bill that would cover the payments for two years.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., the chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee announced Tuesday that he reached an agreement with Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the committee’s ranking member. The senators each made brief presentations on the deal at lunches with their respective parties.

According to one source with knowledge of the bill, the agreement contains $160 million to restore outreach and enrollment funding for the Affordable Care Act.

