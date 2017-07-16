Senate health care bill is 'not the entire plan,' health secretary says

By Suzie Liu

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said the Senate Republican health care bill is “not the entire plan” for repealing Obamacare.

Price told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl Sunday on This Week Sunday that the legislation is a “significant and important and integral part of the plan, but it’s not the entire plan.”

“What we’re doing over at Health and Human Services is going through all the rules and regulations that were promulgated pursuant to the Affordable Care Act,” the secretary said. “We’re looking at those and asking the questions: Does it help patients or does it hurt patients? Does it increase costs or does it decrease costs? Where the answer is wrong, we’re going to go to move it in a much better direction.”

Price dismissed a new ABC News/Washington Post poll that shows Americans by a 2-to-1 margin prefer Obamacare over the Republican plan to replace it.

“It’s how you ask the question. If you ask the question, ‘Do you want to be able to select your doctor,’ it’s overwhelming. If you ask the question, ‘Do you want to be able to select your insurance coverage,’ it’s overwhelming,” Price said.

“Those were the two promises that were made by the previous administration” about the Affordable Care Act, he said.

Price said the current health care system is “crying out for reform and revision.” “And that’s what we’re trying to do for people: to be able to have the kind of doctor and the kind of coverage that they want,” he said.

When Karl asked whether Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has enough support for the legislation to advance it, Price replied, “I never underestimate Senator McConnell’s expertise to get the votes.”



Source:: Politics