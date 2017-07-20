Sen. John McCain tweets: 'I'll be back soon'

By Jeanette Torres

US Senate(WASHINGTON) — At home recovering from surgery and after his office announced Wednesday he had been diagnosed with a brain tumor, Arizona Sen. John McCain tweeted that he’d be back soon on Capitol Hill.

“I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support,” the Republican senator tweeted out, adding, “Unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I’ll be back soon, so stand-by!”

I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support – unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I’ll be back soon, so stand-by! — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 20, 2017

McCain’s office and the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix announced Wednesday night that McCain had surgery on Friday to remove a blood clot in his left eye.

“Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot,” the hospital said in a statement.

According to the hospital, McCain and his family are reviewing further treatment options, which may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

McCain’s Senate office said he is in “good spirits” and recovering at home in Arizona with his family.

“Further consultations with Senator McCain’s Mayo Clinic care team will indicate when he will return to the United States Senate,” the statement said.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Politics