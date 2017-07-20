Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor

By Louis Milman

US Senate(WASHINGTON) — Senator John McCain, who underwent surgery on a blood clot above his left eye, was diagnosed with a brain tumor, the Mayo Clinic Hopsital in Phoenix said.

McCain had the blood clot removed on Friday, and subsequent tissue pathology showed a primary brain tumor, called a glioblastoma, associated with the clot. Scanning done in the days since the procedure showed that the “tissue of concern was completely resected by imaging criteria.”

McCain and his family are considering further treatment options, which could include chemotherapy and radiation.

In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called McCain “a hero to our Conference and a hero to our country.”

“He has never shied from a fight and I know that he will face this challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized his life,” McConnell added.

