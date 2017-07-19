Sen. Flake comes to defense of Muslim Democrat hoping to unseat him

By Jeanette Torres

US Senate(WASHINGTON) — Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona has come to the defense of a Democratic challenger who is hoping to unseat him in his bid for re-election.

Deedra Abboud, a Phoenix-based lawyer and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate who is Muslim, started to receive disturbing messages online Tuesday after posting this message on her Facebook page:

“Almost 250 years ago a group of dreamers came together and sketched out a revolutionary vision. No longer would they be shackled to the whims of a distant government, nor bound to the religion of an idiosyncratic king. They set out to forge their own futures, determine their own destinies, and follow their own faith. In their infinite wisdom, the Founding Fathers decreed that this nation would separate church and state, and in doing so protect both institutions. Government would be free from religious overreach, and religion would be free from government interference.”

“Nice try but your first love is Satan (AKA Allah) and your second love is to a litter box your ‘people’ come from,” one person wrote. “You are as American as Chinese checkers.”

“BAN ISLAM IN THE USA…WE HATE YOUR FILTHY DEATH CULT,” another said.

“I bet you’ll be a BLAST with constituents,” one user posted.

Flake, the 54-year-old Republican incumbent who has somewhat strained relations with the White House, came to her defense on Twitter.

Hang in there @deedra2018. Sorry you have to put up with this. Lots of wonderful people across AZ. You’ll find them. https://t.co/uVfLaAfVV2 — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) July 19, 2017

Abboud has been subjected to hateful rhetoric and backlash ever since she launched her campaign in the spring, her spokeswoman told The Arizona Republic.

“We make sure to have police escorts at our events because, yes, we have received a lot of hate,” Jaclyn Freedman said.

Abboud, a 45-year-old community activist, thanked Flake for his leadership.

Thank you @JeffFlake for leadership in rejecting behavior that doesn’t reflect our American values. AZ’s amazing people deserve more of this https://t.co/t0FztPNKbj — Deedra2018 (@deedra2018) July 19, 2017

Neither Abboud nor Flake’s campaign has responded to ABC News’ request for comment.

