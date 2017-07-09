Sen. Ben Sasse works as Uber driver after losing sports bet

By Suzie Liu

Bill Clark/Getty Images(DES MOINES, Iowa) — Sen. Ben Sasse isn’t quitting his day job, but he did take a break Friday night from his congressional duties to be an Uber driver.

The Nebraska Republican bet a journalist last year that the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers would defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes in a game last November. The loser would have to be an Uber driver in the winning team’s home state while wearing the team’s gear.

Nebraska lost 40-10. So Sasse took to the streets of Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday and documented on Twitter his stint working with the car-sharing app.

“Lots of riders chanted ’40-10′ at me. It hurt,” tweeted Sasse, a reference to the game’s score.

lots of riders chanted “40-10” at me. It hurt https://t.co/w3Ahn0lePg — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 8, 2017

Sasse jokingly boasted, “No wrecks, no moving violations, and limited shouting so far.”

No wrecks, no moving violations, and limited shouting so far…. https://t.co/PN89eFz020 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 8, 2017

Decked out in a Hawkeyes T-shirt and baseball cap, Sasse tweeted a photo of himself with three young passengers.

These kids made me carry them through downtown Des Moines…#UberShouldersEdition pic.twitter.com/bQtIJ5z1wX — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 8, 2017

Sasse continued to tweet anecdotes from the road.

turns out the two young moms I just dropped off are hilarious…& their ideas for how to toughen up America should probably not be repeated https://t.co/KXV78CcwyI — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 8, 2017

“My husband just wears underwear.”

–weirdest shout-out from a woman in the backseat of my uber tonight — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 8, 2017

Sasse was asked by reporters whether his appearance at a fundraising dinner Friday night in Iowa was a possible indicator that he has presidential aspirations. He admitted it was to keep his promise after losing a bet.

“It’s about Hawkeyes and Huskers bloodletting on the football field and the aftermath of that,” Sasse said.

