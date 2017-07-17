Sean Spicer returns to White House press briefing after three-week absence

By Kelly Terez

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — White House press secretary Sean Spicer briefed reporters gathered in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room Monday afternoon, his first time behind the podium in three weeks following reports that his role as President’s Donald Trump’s spokesman could be changing.

Spicer, who faced questions last month about the reports that his responsibilities could shift behind the scenes, returned to field questions from journalists for the first time since June 26. The press secretary ceded the task to principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the interim.

Asked about the rumors surrounding his job on June 20, Spicer responded, “I’m right here.”

“It’s no secret we’ve had a couple vacancies, including our communications director is gone for a while,” Spicer added. “We’ve been seeking input from individuals as far as ideas that they have. We’ve been meeting with potential people that may be of service to this administration. I don’t think that should come as any surprise. But we’re always looking for ways to do a better job of articulating the president’s message and his agenda, and we’ll continue to have those discussions internally.”

Monday’s briefing was again held off camera, continuing a trend that has been carried out throughout the month of July. The last on-camera briefing was held on June 29.

Sanders was asked about the choice to limit the public’s viewing of the press conference last week.

“We’re always looking at different approaches and different ways to communicate the president’s message and talk about the agenda,” she said. “This is one of the many ways we choose to do that.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Politics