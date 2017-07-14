Russian lobbyist also attended meeting with Donald Trump Jr: Report

By Kelly Terez

Spencer Platt/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The second Russian individual who attended a controversial meeting at Trump Tower on June 9, 2016 with Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner has been identified as Rinat Akhmetshin, a lobbyist who has been reported to have ties to Russian intelligence agencies, according to multipe reports.

In one of the emails that Trump Jr. shared via Twitter earlier this week, Rob Goldstone, a music promoter and acquaintance of Trump Jr.’s who helped arrange the meeting, writes that he plans to “send the names of the two people meeting with you for security when I have them later,” including a Russian lawyer.

The lawyer was publicly identified earlier this week as Natalia Veselnitskaya, but the identity of the second person was not established prior to Friday. Trump Jr. did not refer to a second individual allegedly in attendance at the meeting in any of the multiple statements he has made about it since knowledge of it became public last weekend.

Akhmetshin’s role, or the reason why he would be included in the meeting, is not stated in the emails.

He marks the seventh person that was in the room during the meeting: Donald Trump Jr., then-campaign chairman Manafort, then-campaign advisor Kushner, Goldstone, Veselnitskaya, Akhmetshin and a translator, who has not been publicly identified.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Politics