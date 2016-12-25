RNC's Sean Spicer Clarifies Christmas Message After Twitter Debate

By Kelly Terez

Drew Angerer/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — The Republican National Committee is calling criticism online about its Christmas message “sad and disappointing.”

The original statement celebrating Christmas, from RNC Chairman Reince Priebus and co-Chair Sharon Day, said in part: “Over two millennia ago, a new hope was born into the world, a Savior who would offer the promise of salvation to all mankind. Just as the three wise men did on that night, this Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King.”

Social media lit up on Christmas Day with some users questioning the RNC’s phrasing and if Republicans were referring to President-elect Donald Trump as a “new King.” Other users believed it to be clear that the Republicans were talking about Jesus Christ.

RNC communications director and incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer clarified the message on Twitter Sunday, writing in one tweet, “Christ is the King. He was born today so we could be saved. Its sad & disappointing you are politicizing such a holy day.”

Christ is the King. He was born today so we could be saved. Its sad & disappointing you are politicizing such a holy day. https://t.co/NEOkLNd1Mz — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) December 25, 2016

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Politics