Rand Paul: Lack of votes for GOP health bill an opportunity for 'clean repeal'

By Jeanette Torres

ABC News(NEW YORK) — The lack of votes in the Senate for the Republican health care bill is an opportunity for a “clean repeal” of Obamacare and thus a “victory” for conservatives, Sen. Rand Paul told ABC News’ Good Morning America Wednesday.

“What I’m calling a victory is not the defeat of the plan. What I’m calling the victory is that we will get to vote on a clean repeal,” the Kentucky Republican said in an interview with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Paul said that while he’s not in favor of the health care bill passed by the House of Representatives to repeal Obamacare, he would vote for a “clean repeal.”

“I’m in favor of and will vote to go to the clean repeal that is being proposed now,” Paul added. “I still favor a replacement.”

Three Republican senators have come out against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan to roll back the Obama administration’s signature health care legislation without a ready-made replacement. President Donald Trump said he would not take responsibility for the future of Obamacare, formally known as the Affordable Care Act, declaring that Congress should “let Obamacare fail.”

On Tuesday night, however, McConnell announced that, in consultation with the White House, the Senate will hold its vote to advance his motion to repeal Obamacare “early next week.”

