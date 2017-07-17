Public to Trump: Lay off Twitter (POLL)

By Jeanette Torres

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Americans are highly disapproving of President Donald Trump in personal terms, with his tweeting habit a major irritant: Seventy percent say he’s acted in an unpresidential manner since taking office, 68 percent don’t see him as a positive role model and 67 percent disapprove of his use of Twitter.

Fifty-seven percent in this ABC News/Washington Post poll also say that the more they hear about Trump the less they like him, vs. 29 percent who like him more. And 56 percent say unpresidential conduct by Trump is “damaging to the presidency overall.”

Trump’s behavior comes in for some criticism even in his own camp. Nearly four in 10 Republicans, 38 percent, say his conduct has been unpresidential rather than “fitting and proper” for a president. So do 48 percent of evangelical white Protestants and 55 percent of non-college-educated white men, two core Trump support groups.

Specific to Twitter, word associations with Trump’s tweets are broadly negative in this poll, produced for ABC News by Langer Research Associates. Sixty-eight percent find them “inappropriate,” 65 percent “insulting,” 52 percent even “dangerous.” Fewer apply more positive descriptions: “interesting,” 41 percent; “effective,” 36 percent; or “refreshing,” 21 percent.

Such views are an important element of Trump’s poor job performance ratings. As reported Sunday, just 36 percent of Americans approve of his work in office overall, a record low at the six-month mark, and two-thirds distrust him to represent the United States in negotiations with other world leaders.

There are sharp differences among groups in response to Trump’s tweets, even beyond typical partisan and ideological divisions. While 58 percent of men call them inappropriate, that jumps to 78 percent among women. Conversely, just 29 percent of women see his tweets as interesting, vs. 54 percent of men. Forty-six percent of whites see them as dangerous, rising to 65 percent of nonwhites. Even among Republicans, well fewer than half, 41 percent, say they’re refreshing.

