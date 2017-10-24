Protester throws Russian flags at President Trump

By Leighton Schneider

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — A protester threw a handful of Russian flags at President Donald Trump as he was walking to a lunch with Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

The flags didn’t appear to hit Trump and footage from the moment shows that he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who was walking between Trump and the gathered crowd of journalists, did not appear to stop.

The protester, who identified himself later to the press as Ryan Clayton, had been standing amid the crowd of journalists. Capitol Police swarmed him and removed him from the area.

Clayton is believed to be a member of the group called Americans Take Action. He is thought to be the same person who tried to hand a Russian flag to Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner when he appeared in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee in July.

Clayton was shouting about Russia, and at one point yelled, “Trump is treason!”

“Why are you talking about tax cuts when you should be talking about treason?” Clayton shouted at another point.

Trump was at the Capitol for a lunch to discuss policy with Senate Republicans.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Politics