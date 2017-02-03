President Trump's Past Words on Presidential Travel

By Kelly Terez

Spencer Platt/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has embarked on his first weekend away from Washington, D.C., as president to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

However, Trump hasn’t always been the biggest fan of presidential travel, and in the past, often criticized President Barack Obama for the cost of his travel to American taxpayers.

Back in 2012, Trump went after Obama’s travel on Twitter.

“President @BarackObama’s vacation is costing taxpayers millions of dollars—Unbelievable!” Trump tweeted then.

President @BarackObama‘s vacation is costing taxpayers millions of dollars—-Unbelievable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2012

In another tweet, Trump attacked Obama’s “tax payer funded vacations.”

Obama’s motto: If I don’t go on tax payer funded vacations & constantly fundraise then the terrorists win. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2014

While an estimated cost of how much Trump’s weekend trip to Palm Beach will cost American taxpayers was not immediately available, a similar three-day trip Obama took to Chicago in 2013 cost the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense about $3.8 million, according to the Government Accountability Office.

Today, a Washington Post story reported that a January trip the president’s son Eric Trump took to Uruguay on official Trump Organization business could have cost the U.S. government nearly $100,000 in hotel costs for Secret Service and embassy staff.

The president and first lady are scheduled to spend the weekend in Palm Beach. There are currently no public events on his schedule through Sunday.

