President Trump praises Sessions for going after leaks

ABCNews.com(BEDMINSTER, N.J.) — After rumors swirled in the past weeks about Jeff Sessions’ standing in the Trump administration, President Donald Trump tweeted praise for his attorney general following his crackdown on leaks.

“After many years of LEAKS going on in Washington, it is great to see the A.G. taking action! For National Security, the tougher the better!” the president tweeted from his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Saturday.

Sessions announced Friday the federal government was “taking a stand” against the “culture of leaking,” and promised a review of the subpoena policy regarding leaks of classified information.

“We respect the important role the press plays and will give them respect, but it is not unlimited,” the attorney general said. “We must balance the press’ role with protecting national security, the lives of those who serve in the intelligence community, the armed forces and all law-abiding Americans.”

President Trump had criticized Sessions over Twitter last month, calling him “beleaguered” and questioned why “the Committees and investigators” were not “looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations,” referring to his Democratic opponent from the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton.

He also said he was “disappointed” with Sessions at a press conference with the Lebanese prime minister, adding “time will tell” on the fate of the attorney general.

