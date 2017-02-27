President Trump: Oscars 'too focused' on politics, Best Picture mix-up 'was sad'

By Kelly Terez

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump offered his opinion Monday on the Best Picture mix-up at the Academy Awards, saying that the ceremony’s focus on politics distracted from its organization and “glamour.”

Trump made the comments as part of an Oval Office interview with Breitbart News. The president noted that he had “been to the Oscars” previously and that something was “missing” this year.

“I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end,” said Trump. “It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening… To end that way was sad.”

“La La Land” was announced as Best Picture by actress Faye Dunaway after she and fellow presenter Warren Beatty were mistakenly given the envelope for Best Actress, won by the movie’s star Emma Stone. As “La La Land’s” representatives were giving their acceptance speeches, the show’s producers hurried to the stage to correct the error and and “Moonlight” was declared the award’s true winner.

Trump’s presidency loomed over the show as several honorees gave politically-themed remarks and host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at the president — at one point publicly tweeting to him from the stage.

