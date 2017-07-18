President Trump once decried Obama's leadership with control of Congress

By Kelly Terez

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — “Leadership: Whatever happens, you’re responsible.”

“Obama’s complaints about Republicans stopping his agenda are BS since he had full control for two years. He can never take responsibility.”

Those were president Trump’s comments in 2012 and 2013 — a far cry from his position on the GOP health care defeats Monday and Tuesday, when he laid blame at the feet of both Democrats and some Republicans.

“It’ll be a lot easier and I think we’re probably in that position where we’ll just let Obamacare fail,” Trump said at the White House on Tuesday. “We’re not going to own it. I’m not going to own it. I can tell you the Republicans are not going to own it.”

Earlier, he took his message to Twitter.

We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans. Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

With only a very small majority, the Republicans in the House & Senate need more victories next year since Dems totally obstruct, no votes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

Several years ago, when the president was running his real estate empire and starring in his reality series, Trump appeared to have a different perspective.

Obama’s complaints about Republicans stopping his agenda are BS since he had full control for two years. He can never take responsibility. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2012

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked about this tweet during the White House briefing Tuesday, and said “no” when asked if Trump owned any of the blame in the bill stalling.

“The process of reforming health care is certainly not over, and we’re going to continue to focus on reforming the health care system and putting one in place that isn’t a failure like Obamacare,” Sanders said.

Another one of Trump’s past tweets also started circulating amid the change in the Republican approach to health care reform.

With proper thinking and leadership, we can have a much better plan than Obamacare – something that works for the people and costs much less — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2013

He also regularly tweeted thoughts on leadership.

Leadership: Whatever happens, you’re responsible. If it doesn’t happen, you’re responsible. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2013

In one message from August 2013, he quoted his own book: “‘Leadership is perhaps the key to getting any job done.’ – The Art of The Deal.”

“Leadership is perhaps the key to getting any job done.” – The Art of The Deal — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2013

And then shared another maxim about leadership from entrepreneur Stephen Covey, who wrote the book “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.”

“Effective leadership is putting first things first. Effective management is discipline, carrying it out.” – Stephen Covey — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2014

