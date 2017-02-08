President Trump: I Get 4-5 Hours of Sleep

By Carmen Cox

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Is President Donald Trump the nation’s workaholic in chief?

Judging by his sleeping habits, he may have a rightful claim to that title.

“I am working long hours, long hours, and right up till 12:00 a.m. or 1:00 a.m.,” Trump, 70, told Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly during an interview on The O’Reilly Factor that aired Tuesday night.

He told the O’Reilly that he wakes up at 5 a.m., meaning he gets between four and five hours of sleep — far less than the seven to nine hours of sleep the Mayo Clinc recommends.

And always the multitasker, Trump says of his breakfast routine, “While I eat, I read the papers, I see what’s going on television.”

Not missing an opportunity to slam the media, Trump adds of his TV viewing, “I take a look, I see the lies …. I call it you know, fake news … The level of dishonesty, where they will take a story that should be good, I know good from bad. They will take something that should be a good story — in fact sometimes I say this is going to be nice to read, I say ‘whoa.’ And they will purposely totally change it. It’s fake news.”

Source:: Politics