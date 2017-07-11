President Trump defends son as 'high-quality person' after Russia email release

By Kelly Terez

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump defended his son Tuesday amid the controversy surrounding Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting last year with a Russian lawyer.

“My son is a high-quality person and I applaud his transparency,” President Trump said of his son Donald Trump Jr. in a statement.

The statement from the president was issued by White House principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during Tuesday’s off-camera briefing.

The transparency that President Trump appears to be referring to is Donald Trump Jr.’s decision to post four pages of purported emails, which appear to show the arrangement of meeting with a Russian lawyer who allegedly claimed to have information about Hillary Clinton that would be helpful for the Trump campaign.

Both Donald Trump Jr. and President Trump’s attorneys have said that the then-candidate was not present for the June 9, 2016, meeting, and on Monday Sanders said that the president only learned about the meeting “in the last couple of days.”

