Politicians, Celebs React to Patriots' Historic Super Bowl Win

By Carmen Cox

Tim Warner/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Celebrities and politicians from across the country took to social media on Sunday to react to the New England Patriots’ historic Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots beat the Falcons 34-28 after staging a record-breaking 25-point comeback. This is the fifth Super Bowl win for Tom Brady, the most for any NFL quarterback in history.

President Donald Trump tweeted after the big game on Sunday, “What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!”

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

Trump’s VP also got in on the Super Bowl action, calling this year’s game “one of the best,” ever.

Headed back to DC on Air Force Two with our 🇺🇸 heroes. Incredible comeback. One of the best Super Bowls ever. Congratulations to @Patriots. — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 6, 2017

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh congratulated the winners, crowning the Patriots “the best team.”

Congratulations to the greatest team, the greatest coach & the greatest quarterback of all time on their 5th #SuperBowl victory. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Vz4oYL2liW — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 6, 2017

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal graciously accepted Atlanta’s loss and congratulated the winning team. “Congratulations to the Patriots on their win,” he tweeted, adding that the Falcons still had an “incredible season.”

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed tweeted that he his “still proud” proud of the Atlanta Falcons, despite the loss.

Win or lose. Still proud. I want to congratulate our @AtlantaFalcons on a terrific season. #RiseUp — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) February 6, 2017

Chris Evans, who most recently starred in Captain America, said the game was the “GREATEST SPORTING EVENT OF MY ENTIRE LIFE!!!!”

R&B singer Usher, posted a screenshot of what appeared to be a video call between him and actor Mark Wahlberg, a Boston native.

Can’t win them all. Congrats to the Pats. We will RISE UP and comeback stronger! Mark, we’re coming for that 🏆 in 2018, lol! #ATLUnited pic.twitter.com/vsW9CiYGf3 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) February 6, 2017

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres said the Big Game was “unreal,” referring to it as “crazier than a movie.”

Singer Justin Timberlake went as far as to call the Patriots’ Brady the greatest of all time.

Tom. Brady. G O A T. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) February 6, 2017

Actress Jenny McCarthy posted a 39-second video of a few Patriots fans celebrating. “Congrats to #Patriots #Superbowl2017. Got some very happy Boston Boyz in the house,” she tweeted.

Congrats to #Patriots #Superbowl2017. Got some very happy Boston Boyz in the house. pic.twitter.com/0qrUxeQ1EE — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) February 6, 2017

Actress Sharon Stone commended the winning team for their “never give up attitude,” adding “you inspire me.”

SO EXCITED FOR THE @Patriots, I LOVE THE NEVER GIVE UP ATTITUDE! CONGRATULATIONS! YOU INSPIRE ME. #SuperBowl — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) February 6, 2017

Lea Michele, most known for her starring role on “Glee,” shared an image of herself wearing a Brady jersey. “BEST. DAY. EVER!!! #SuperBowl,” she tweeted.

Singer Jordin Sparks said it was one of the best games she’d ever been to. “I was high-fiving Pats fans all over the place! Much deserved. Congrats Patriots! #SB51,” she tweeted.

That was 1 of the best games I’ve EVER been to! Wow. I was high-fiving Pats fans all over the place! Much deserved. Congrats Patriots! #SB51 — Jordin Sparks (@JordinSparks) February 6, 2017

Actor and die-hard Falcons fan Samuel L. Jackson appeared to take Atlanta’s loss hard. “The Agony of Defeat… see ya next season. RISE UP,” said Jackson, who created a commercial for the Falcons back in 2014.

The Agony of Defeat… see ya next season. RISE UP!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) February 6, 2017

And supermodel Gisele Bundchen was cheering the Pats on throughout the entire game.

Yeah!!!!!!! Let’s do it!!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) February 6, 2017

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Politics