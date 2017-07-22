Politicians, celebrities react to Sean Spicer’s resignation

By Suzie Liu

Mark Wilson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Sean Spicer resigned as White House press secretary on Friday, and members of the Trump administration, lawmakers, celebrities and Spicer himself quickly took to Twitter to comment on the move.

Spicer called it “an honor and a privilege” to serve the president and said he would stay on through August.

It’s been an honor & a privilege to serve @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & this amazing country. I will continue my service through August — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) July 21, 2017

President Trump made a statement thanking Spicer for his service, which was read by the new White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“I am grateful for Sean’s work on behalf of the administration and the American people. I wish him continued success as he moves on to other opportunities. Just look at his great television ratings. Sean will continue to serve the administration through August,” the statement read.

In an interview Friday with ABC Kansas City affiliate KMBC-TV, political reporter Mike Mahoney said to Vice President Mike Pence that Spicer’s resignation “sounds like it’s a resignation under protest.”

Pence responded, “Well, look, Sean Spicer has been a friend of mine for many years. He is a great guy. He served his country in uniform and served this administration in our first 6 months. And I respect his decision to step aside. I just wish him every continued success. And we’re just going to continue at this White House and to continue to focus on the agenda that carried President Trump to victory last fall.”

Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director, said of Spicer: “He’s a military serviceman, he’s got a great family, and he’s done a great job,” adding that “this is a difficult situation to be in and I applaud his efforts.”

For her part, Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, tweeted about Spicer before welcoming Scaramucci to the West Wing.

Big Respect. Wishing colleague & patriot @PressSec Sean Spicer all BEST.

Welcoming @SHSanders45 to the podium & @Scaramucci to West Wing. https://t.co/C7w9CB9S65 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) July 21, 2017

California Rep. Maxine Waters, a Democrat and outspoken critic of the Trump administration, was quick to jump on the news.

Congratulations Sean Spicer. You’ve got more guts than Jeff Sessions! — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) July 21, 2017

Comedians weighed in on Twitter, too.

Host Jimmy Kimmel wrote, saying Spicer should “immediately” write a book.

Dear @SeanSpicer Please write a book. Immediately. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 21, 2017

Stephen Colbert, host of The Late Show on CBS, chimed in too.

The fact is, Sean Spicer had the largest group ever to attend a going away party. Period. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) July 21, 2017

Others lamented that Spicer’s departure from the White House meant actress Melissa McCarthy would no longer have the chance to parody him on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

.@melissamccarthy must also be out of her SNL job. Well, we’ll always have Youtube. — Rep. Marc Veasey (@RepVeasey) July 21, 2017

Actor George Takei kept his message short and sweet, tweeting: “Spikey out.”

Some were already suggesting replacements to fill Spicer’s role.

.@ChrisChristie for White House Press Secretary — Josh Schwerin (@JoshSchwerin) July 21, 2017

Prominent Black Lives Matter activist Deray Mckesson took Spicer’s resignation as an opportunity to address the Trump team, tweeting, “It was clear that Sean Spicer was in over his head from the beginning, just like the entire administration.”

It was clear that Sean Spicer was in over his head from the beginning, just like the entire administration. — deray mckesson (@deray) July 21, 2017

Others suggested they sympathized with Spicer.

David Axelrod, an Obama administration senior adviser, tweeted that Spicer “was in an impossible position from the start, trying to make sense of the nonsensical.”

.@PressSec was in an impossible position from the start, trying to make sense of the nonsensical.1/2 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 21, 2017

Chandler Thornton, national chairman of the College Republicans National Committee, tweeted that Spicer “has been one of the strongest and most effective advocates” for Trump.

.@seanspicer has been one of the strongest and most effective advocates for @POTUS, and previously @GOP. Grateful for his service in the WH. https://t.co/bx552ynQKa — Chandler Thornton (@chandlerUSA) July 21, 2017

