Obama's Charlottesville tweet is now the most-liked tweet ever

By Michelle Boncardo

Steffi Loos/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — He may not be the president anymore, but Barack Obama is still influential enough to break the Internet.

The tweet Obama wrote in response to Saturday’s white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virignia, became the most-liked tweet ever, as of 10:07 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Twitter. That honor previously went to Ariana Grande for a tweet the singer wrote following the attack at her Manchester concert.

Late Tuesday night, Obama’s tweet had racked up 2.8 million likes.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…,” the former president tweeted Saturday at 5:06 p.m., along with a 2011 photo of himself greeting a group of children through a window taken by former White House photographer Pete Souza at a day care facility next to his daughter Sasha’s school in Bethesda, Maryland.

Obama’s tweet is also the fifth most-retweeted tweet ever, according to Twitter. His tweet was retweeted 1.2 million times as of late Tuesday night.

