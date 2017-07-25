John McCain greeted with standing ovation when he returns to D.C. after diagnosis

By TJH

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., was welcomed back to the Senate floor with a round of applause after returning to D.C. less than a week after disclosing his brain tumor diagnosis.

Senators from both sides of the aisle gave their colleague a standing ovation when he arrived on the floor to cast his vote Tuesday.

McCain decided to return to Washington quickly to be able to vote on a procedural motion that would allow senators to debate the Republican health care plan that would replace Obamacare.

McCain cast his vote in favor of the motion.

President Donald Trump, who has a turbulent history with McCain, praised him as an “American hero” for coming back to vote.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Politics