Monday , 31 July 2017

John Kelly takes command as White House chief of staff

By TJH

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — As of Monday, President Donald Trump will have a new chief of staff.

Retired Gen. John Kelly leaves his post as secretary of homeland security to assume his new White House role. Trump replaced Reince Priebus with Kelly last Friday.

“John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration,” Trump wrote on Twitter announcing his staff shakeup.

Kelly, 67, is a retired Marine four-star general and former head of U.S. Southern Command.

