Jared Kushner set for closed-door interview with Senate Intelligence Committee

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, is expected on Capitol Hill Monday for a closed-door interview with the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The panel, which is one of several congressional committees investigating Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election, has interviewed dozens of individuals as part of its probe.

Kushner is one of Trump’s closest confidants, an adviser who has been at his side since the campaign trail and the transition to the White House. He is the first member of Trump’s family to appear on Capitol Hill as part of the Russia probe.

His contacts with Russian officials are a focus of congressional investigators and of the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading a separate probe into Russian election interference.

Kushner was one of several Trump associates to meet with a Russian attorney linked to the Kremlin in Trump Tower in June 2016.

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, organized the meeting with Russia lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya after receiving a message from a business associate who promised to share incriminating information about Hillary Clinton passed along from a Russian government official, according to an email exchange he released.

He invited Kushner and Paul Manafort, then Trump’s campaign chairman, to the meeting.

Though Donald Trump Jr. has said nothing came of the controversial meeting, lawmakers hope to interview all the participants as they continue to investigate whether Trump’s campaign worked with Russia during the presidential election. Kushner did not stay for the entire meeting and left early.

“The committee’s going to reach out to everybody we feel has some contribution to make,” Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said to reporters last week.

Manafort and Trump Jr. are in discussions with the Senate Judiciary Committee about sitting for closed-door interviews. Both men have expressed a willingness to cooperate with congressional investigators.

ABC News first reported Kushner’s interview with Senate investigators last week.

Kushner, who has been cooperating with investigators, is also expected to appear before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

He’s also expected to face questions about a meeting he had after the election last fall with Sergey Gorkov, the head of the Russian bank VneshEconombank, which has been sanctioned by the U.S. government.

The White House and the bank provided conflicting explanations for the meeting.

In December, Kushner met with then Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak at Trump Tower, and discussed establishing a possible secret back channel for diplomatic communications between Russian and the United States.

Kushner served as Trump’s liaison to foreign governments during the transition.

“There is a lot we want to know,” Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” Sunday. “His counsel has said they will make him available for two hours so we expect this is just going to be the first interview.”

