Ivanka Trump has private lunch meeting with UN chief

By Suzie Liu

Win McNamee/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Ivanka Trump headed to New York City Friday to have a private lunch meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The first daughter, who serves as an adviser to President Trump, posted photos of the visit on Instagram, writing that the UN chief invited her to follow up on her launch of the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative, a fund to help female entrepreneurs access capital.

In the post, she said, “I look forward to continuing this important dialogue about skills training in the modern economy and working together to economically empower women globally.”

The 90-minute lunch took place in Guterres’ private offices.

