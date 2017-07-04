How your state responded to Trump's voter data request

By Anthony Pucik

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Some states are taking a stand against a new government committee that seeks data on millions of American voters.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, created by the Trump administration, has sent letters to each state asking for voters’ names, addresses, dates of birth, the last four digits of voters’ social security numbers, information about felony convictions, voter history through 2006, political party affiliation and information regarding multi-state voter registration, among other details.

Seven states are outright refusing to comply with the request. Many states are either still reviewing the request or have not yet received it.

Here is where the states stand, according to the National Association of Secretaries of State as of July 3.

Alabama: Will provide information that is publicly available if convinced effort will “produce necessary results”

Alaska: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data

Arizona: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data

Arkansas: has not received a letter from the commission

California: will not release any personal data as requested

Colorado: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data

Connecticut: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data

Delaware: refuses to comply

District of Columbia: refuses to comply

Florida: currently reviewing the request, no official decision as of July 3

Georgia: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data

Hawaii: has not received a letter from the commission

Idaho: currently reviewing the request, no official decision as of July 3

Illinois: has not received a letter from the commission

Indiana: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data

Iowa: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data

Kansas: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data

Kentucky: will not release any sensitive personal data

Louisiana: refuse to comply

Maine: no official decision as of July 3

Maryland: the state’s attorney general issued a letter to the state’s governor urging him and the state board of education not to reply

Massachusetts: will not provide information, as the information is not public record

Michigan: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data

Minnesota: will not provide sensitive personal information

Mississippi: refuses to comply

Missouri: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data

Montana: voter file is public record, and will only partially comply by providing publicly available data

Nebraska: no official decision as of July 3

Nevada: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data

New Hampshire: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data

New Jersey: no response

New Mexico: Will not release personal voter information. Will not release other voting info until convinced it will not be used for nefarious or unlawful purposes and provided with a clear plan for how it will be secured.

New York: refuses to comply

North Carolina: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data

North Dakota: State does not have voter registration. State law does not appear to permit sharing of information from the Central Voter File.

Ohio: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data

Oklahoma: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data

Oregon: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data

Pennsylvania: refuses to comply with request

Rhode Island: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data

South Carolina: has not received a letter from the commission

South Dakota: refuses to comply

Tennessee: state law does not allow release of information requested

Texas: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data

Utah: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data

Vermont: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data

Virginia: does not intend to respond to request

Washington: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data

West Virginia: has not received a letter from the commission

Wisconsin: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data

Wyoming: no official decision as of July 3

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Politics