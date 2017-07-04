How your state responded to Trump's voter data request

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Some states are taking a stand against a new government committee that seeks data on millions of American voters.
The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, created by the Trump administration, has sent letters to each state asking for voters’ names, addresses, dates of birth, the last four digits of voters’ social security numbers, information about felony convictions, voter history through 2006, political party affiliation and information regarding multi-state voter registration, among other details.
Seven states are outright refusing to comply with the request. Many states are either still reviewing the request or have not yet received it.
Here is where the states stand, according to the National Association of Secretaries of State as of July 3.
Alabama: Will provide information that is publicly available if convinced effort will “produce necessary results”
Alaska: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data
Arizona: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data
Arkansas: has not received a letter from the commission
California: will not release any personal data as requested
Colorado: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data
Connecticut: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data
Delaware: refuses to comply
District of Columbia: refuses to comply
Florida: currently reviewing the request, no official decision as of July 3
Georgia: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data
Hawaii: has not received a letter from the commission
Idaho: currently reviewing the request, no official decision as of July 3
Illinois: has not received a letter from the commission
Indiana: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data
Iowa: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data
Kansas: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data
Kentucky: will not release any sensitive personal data
Louisiana: refuse to comply
Maine: no official decision as of July 3
Maryland: the state’s attorney general issued a letter to the state’s governor urging him and the state board of education not to reply
Massachusetts: will not provide information, as the information is not public record
Michigan: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data
Minnesota: will not provide sensitive personal information
Mississippi: refuses to comply
Missouri: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data
Montana: voter file is public record, and will only partially comply by providing publicly available data
Nebraska: no official decision as of July 3
Nevada: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data
New Hampshire: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data
New Jersey: no response
New Mexico: Will not release personal voter information. Will not release other voting info until convinced it will not be used for nefarious or unlawful purposes and provided with a clear plan for how it will be secured.
New York: refuses to comply
North Carolina: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data
North Dakota: State does not have voter registration. State law does not appear to permit sharing of information from the Central Voter File.
Ohio: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data
Oklahoma: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data
Oregon: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data
Pennsylvania: refuses to comply with request
Rhode Island: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data
South Carolina: has not received a letter from the commission
South Dakota: refuses to comply
Tennessee: state law does not allow release of information requested
Texas: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data
Utah: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data
Vermont: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data
Virginia: does not intend to respond to request
Washington: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data
West Virginia: has not received a letter from the commission
Wisconsin: will only partially comply by providing publicly available data
Wyoming: no official decision as of July 3
