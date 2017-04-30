Hasan Minhaj hammers Trump at Correspondents' Dinner: 'He can't take a joke'

By Kelly Terez

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — The Daily Show comedian Hasan Minhaj hammered President Donald Trump and his administration at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday night, saying that the president, who skipped the event for a rally in Pennsylvania, “can’t take a joke.”

“I think he’s in Pennsylvania because he can’t take a joke,” Minhaj said. He added, “A lot of people told me Hasan that if you go after the administration it would be petty, unfair, and childish. In other words ‘presidential,’ so here we go.”

Minhaj said he was asked not to roast Trump and the administration without a representative there but said the event is about celebrating free speech.

“Only in America would a first generation Muslim kid get on this stage and make fun of the President of America,” Minhaj said.

