First lady Melania Trump's inaugural gown unveiled at Smithsonian

Win McNamee/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — First lady Melania Trump’s inaugural gown went on display Friday at the Smithsonian, part of an exhibit that features various inaugural gowns of former first ladies.

Trump, who participated in the gown’s unveiling at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, offered praise for the designer Herve Pierre, who collaborated with Trump on the off-the-shoulder, full-length creme-colored couture gown.

“It can be a daunting task to choose an outfit that will be mesmerized and become part of our nation’s story and forever history,” Trump said of deciding what to wear for the inaugural ball.

Sharing the story of the gown’s creation, Trump revealed that she was so focused on the dramatic changes that she and her family were facing in the wake of her husband’s election victory, Pierre only had two weeks to design and create the gown.

“We were very busy with all that goes into preparing for a new administration and all of the changes that we, as a family, would be facing,” Trump said. “To be honest, what I would wear to the inaugural ball was the last thing on my mind. By the time I got around to thinking about my choice, poor Herve was only given two weeks this piece.”

In donating the gown, Trump conveyed her family’s gratitude in representing the nation at the White House and said she hoped the gown serves as one piece of her family’s legacy in Washington.

“It is now my hope that this piece is one of the many great beginnings to our family’s history here in Washington, D.C. The president, Barron, and I love living here, and we are so honored to represent this country,” she said.

The gowns in the Smithsonian’s first ladies collection span over 200 years and includes the historic silk pink gown worn by Martha Washington at the nation’s first inauguration as well as the gown worn by Trump’s most immediate predecessor, Michelle Obama.

