Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian lawyer 'not illegal,' president's attorney says

By Suzie Liu

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Jay Sekulow, an attorney for President Trump, said the controversial meeting that took place last year between his son, other campaign associates and a Russian lawyer was “not illegal,” while denying that the president himself had any involvement or prior knowledge of it.

“The meeting that took place is not illegal,” Sekulow told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos in an interview Wednesday on Good Morning America.

“The president was not at the meeting, was not aware of the meeting, did not participate in the meeting,” he said.

